There’s now a new way to never lose your luggage again!

FireBox has introduced a new way to never lose your luggage again!

Put your face on your luggage!

Usually I just tie a ribbon to the handle so I can find my case, but this is brilliant!

The website description reads in part:

Prevent ‘Baggage Reclaim’ drama and make sure your bag stands out from the crowd by slipping it snuggly inside a Head Case. After all, nothing says “that’s my luggage!” quite like a giant version of your own face, smiling back at you as it shudders round the conveyor belt.