These are the foods you should be eating to help cool you down during the hot summer months…
Eat this to stay cool!
Nutritionist Daniel O’Shaughnessy has come up with a list of foods to help cool us down during this hot summer…
Daniel says watermelon and turmeric, which is a spice can help us beat the heat! Also reducing carbs and protein in your diet can help also…
Which would explain why we all gravitate to Watermelon in the summer and tend to love our carbs when it gets colder outside…
This may seem odd, however eating a bowl of soup in the evening when temps start to cool down can actually help you cool down also…
According to the Nutritionist, spicy foods can help as the capsaicin found in the food sends a signal to your brain that your body temp is too high…
Here are the food hacks that will help you beat the heat!
Eat spinach
Have a bowl of soup
Opt for dishes with chilli
Eat watermelon
Up your turmeric intake
Reduce your carbohydrates
Cut down on meat
Eat onions
Consume dishes and drinks which contain mint
Look out for dishes made with coconut milk