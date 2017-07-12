These coffee pods will get you stoned
The best part of waking up....
Balancing the perks of a caffeine hit with the mellowed-out buzz of cannabis, cannabis normalisation experts Cannabiniers have launched BrewBudz – a series of coffee pods that will get you stoned while you sip.
BrewBudz even come in a range of strengths, each touting a different level of weed’s active ingredient THC, so you don’t have to worry about a whitey while you’re knocking back the black stuff. Not a coffee drinker? No problem – there’s tea and cocoa options too.
There’s even an added bonus in the fact that the pods are totally sustainable and recyclable, so you can feel good while you kick back.