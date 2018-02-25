These Tweets About #VirtueMoir Are All Of Us

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir treated fans to a final performance and they did it to Gord Downie’s “Long Time Running.” And Canadians everywhere were a blubbery mess.

Throughout the winter games in South Korea, Canadians have been obsessed with Virtue and Moir, hoping that they become a couple. Maybe now that they’re retired they will?

Since we’re all in #VirtueMoir withdrawal, here are tweets that we can all relate to!

There’s a 100% chance that Tessa and Scott never pay for another drink for the rest of their lives — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) February 20, 2018

happy valentine’s day to tessa virtue and scott moir and nobody else 💕 pic.twitter.com/laiCIP9v8P — Dana Elle (@DanaElleS) February 14, 2018

Go @TeamCanada!!@CassieSharpe is a legend — makin’ it look easy. And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own.🇨🇦 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 20, 2018

15. The return of Original Cunniliftus™️ pic.twitter.com/N3e4a1ecWN — VirtueMoir. End Of Story. (@OfVirtueMoir) February 20, 2018

