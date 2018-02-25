Listen Live

These Tweets About #VirtueMoir Are All Of Us

Just kiss already!

Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir treated fans to a final performance and they did it to Gord Downie’s “Long Time Running.” And Canadians everywhere were a blubbery mess.

Throughout the winter games in South Korea, Canadians have been obsessed with Virtue and Moir, hoping that they become a couple. Maybe now that they’re retired they will?

Since we’re all in #VirtueMoir withdrawal, here are tweets that we can all relate to!

