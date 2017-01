Thanks to BuzzFeed for this one…. 1997 was a huge year for pop culture, marking their twentieth anniversaries in 2017!

Harry Potter

South Park will also turn 20 this August

Also turning 20 are Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Spice Girls!

Memorable movies turning 20- Good will Hunting and Men in Black- And my Favourite “Romy and Michele’s high school reunion!

Remember when Mike Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear in a fight? Yah, that happened 20 years ago too!

And Finally…. Yup- This song is 20 also! Look for Hanson’s new Holiday album coming soon!