Things That Could Spark A Fire That You Never Thought Of

Very hot and dry conditions can spark a fire very quickly, and sometimes its the most unexpected things that can spark a blaze…

If your vehicle is parked near wood of any kind, the sun reflecting off the rim onto a landscaping log can start a fire…

According to Denise Ziebart, who’s a fire Inspector with Coquitlam Fire and Rescue in Vancouver, he says “anything reflective under the right conditions could pose a problem, potentially causing a fire not only outside, but indoors.”

Other potential fire starters include:

A glass coffee pot- if the sun is beaming through a window, it can act as a magnifying glass and ignited a fire at the back of the coffee machine.

Watch out for rocks when cutting the grass, one spark and the dry grass could ignite…

This one, obvious- but still people are not careful with their cigarette butts. When tossed on the ground most are still burning and have been blamed for house fires and forest fires…

Ziebart says “Keep your eyes open and be aware of your surroundings. Pick up glass bottles, close the lid on the recycling bins and be aware of where you park. And keep the shades drawn during those hot intense days.”