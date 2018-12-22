Things That Sound Dirty At Christmas But Aren’t!

Every year, we can always depend on hearing common terms and phrases throughout the holiday season! Depending on how your mind operates, they can sound kinda funny… For example;

I’m going to have a handful of ‘nuts’,

Don’t you do a terrific spread,

It’s a little dry, do you still want to eat it?

If i don’t undo my pants, i’ll burst!

How long will it take after you stick it in?

Tying the legs together keeps all the moisture inside,

I hope his sack is bulging this year!

You can’t tell these days if it’s artificial or real,

Look at that Yule Log…

Merry Christmas!