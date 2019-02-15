A recent study looked at the top things we feel like we don’t get enough of, and sleep is #1.

Here are the top 10 things we wish we got more of.

1. Sleep.

2. Vacations.



3. Disposable Income. Yes, more money is better than less money.

4. Exercise.



5. Sunlight. (Makes sense, since 40% of us are vitamin D deficient now.)

6. Sex.

7. Salary. So that means money made the list twice.

8. Good luck.

9. Fresh air.

10. Fun. Like Hawaii, right now.

And just missing out at #11 is more “me-time.” The survey found we wish we got a minimum of 1 hour and 43 minutes of “me-time” each day, but we only get 1 hour and 15 minutes. (Or if you’re a parent, zero.)

