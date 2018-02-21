Things We Miss Because They’ve Been Replaced by Technology

Kids today will never understand the struggle for entertainment before 1999. From having to take pictures and then wait a week for them to be developed. Or how about having to go out to rent a movie? And trying to explain to them about writing letters to friends? Forget it!

A new survey asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most.

Here are the top 10:

1. Making mixtapes.

2. Putting photos into albums.

3. Recording TV shows on your VCR.

4. Having printed photos around the house.

5. The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.

6. Handwritten letters.

7. Sending love letters.

8. Sending postcards.

9. Having a penpal.

10. Buying CDs and having a CD collection.

A few things that just missed the top 10 are Phone books, playing board games, disposable cameras, and remembering phone numbers by heart.