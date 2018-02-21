Things We Miss Because They’ve Been Replaced by Technology
The struggle was real kids!
Kids today will never understand the struggle for entertainment before 1999. From having to take pictures and then wait a week for them to be developed. Or how about having to go out to rent a movie? And trying to explain to them about writing letters to friends? Forget it!
A new survey asked people to name the things that have been replaced by technology that they miss the most.
Here are the top 10:
1. Making mixtapes.
2. Putting photos into albums.
3. Recording TV shows on your VCR.
4. Having printed photos around the house.
5. The excitement of seeing how the photos from a roll of film turned out.
6. Handwritten letters.
7. Sending love letters.
8. Sending postcards.
9. Having a penpal.
10. Buying CDs and having a CD collection.
A few things that just missed the top 10 are Phone books, playing board games, disposable cameras, and remembering phone numbers by heart.