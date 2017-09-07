Listen Live

Thinking Pink Raises Eleven Grand for Barrie Breast Cancer Programs

Cheque Presented To RVH

By News

The Breast Cancer program at RVH is over $11,000 richer today, thanks to some pink thinking. The money was presented to the hospital after the Think Pink Golf Tournament, a locally organized charity tournament held at Orr Lake Golf Club. The annual tourney for all ages and skill levels has raised over 42 thousand for the Breast Cancer Treatment and Screening programs at RVH, since it began in 2012.

Banner photo courtesy Kelly Pottage, RVH Foundation. Dr. Sara Rask and Think Pink’s Norma Jean Salmon

