Third Arrest Made Following Drug Dealing Discovery in Bradford

Police have made some drug dealing arrests in a roundabout way. Officers went with paramedics to a medical call in Bradford two weekends ago, and claim they noticed some illegal drugs while they were there. Officers weren’t allowed to look around further without a warrant, so they got one. Police say they found a large quantity of drugs, paraphernalia, and other drug-dealing equipment in the home. Two suspects were arrested late last week, while South Simcoe Police say a third was taken into custody Saturday. Two men, aged 38 and 39, along with a 26-year-old woman, all from Bradford, are facing a slew of Drug Dealing charges, while police say they seized heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.