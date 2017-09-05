Listen Live

Third Arrest Made Following Drug Dealing Discovery in Bradford

Police Claim To Discover Dealers' Stash During Medical Call

By News

Police have made some drug dealing arrests in a roundabout way. Officers went with paramedics to a medical call in Bradford two weekends ago, and claim they noticed some illegal drugs while they were there. Officers weren’t allowed to look around further without a warrant, so they got one. Police say they found a large quantity of drugs, paraphernalia, and other drug-dealing equipment in the home. Two suspects were arrested late last week, while South Simcoe Police say a third was taken into custody Saturday. Two men, aged 38 and 39, along with a 26-year-old woman, all from Bradford, are facing a slew of Drug Dealing charges, while police say they seized heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Related posts

Barrie Teen Charged With Child Abandonment

Schomberg-Area Crash Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Irma Could Be More Destructive Than Harvey

The Rap Sheet

Expanded GO Train Service From Barrie To Toronto Begins Tuesday

New School Start Times For Some This Fall

World Headlines

Tuesday’s Weather

Another Royal Baby Is On The Way!