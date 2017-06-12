Thirteen Grand in Drugs Off Barrie Streets

Two teens are up on Trafficking charges thanks to a tip from the public. An investigation began when the Street Crime Unit was informed of possible drug dealing in town, leading to a vehicle stop at a Barrie parking lot early Friday afternoon. Two 19-year-old men, one from Barrie, the other from Toronto, were said to be in possession of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. Investigators peg the street value of the drugs seized at $13,700.