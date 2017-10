It’s a glass floor over 3,800ft above a valley in the East Taihang Mountains outside of Handan city in China‚Äôs Hebei Province.

Unsuspecting people going across this incredible skywalk look down to see the glass cracking below their feet.

Somebody with a twisted sense of humour installed LCD Screens to make the effect appear real, once weight is applied to each spot.

It would freak me right out…