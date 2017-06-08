This character won’t be back on Stranger Things!

Barb Won’t Be Back for Season 2 of Stranger Things After season 1 of Stranger Things, one of the biggest stories on the Internet was, “WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO BARB?” The lovable nerd disappeared suddenly on the show…

The creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, shared via Variety that, “There’s no resurrecting Barb. It was really surprising how much she took off. I related to her, so I think other people did as well.”

Season 2 of Stranger Things premieres on October 31st on Netflix.