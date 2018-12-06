This Dad is All of Us

I have such appreciation for great advertising and McDonald’s Australia and DDB Sydney nailed it with this advertisement for McCafe.

It begins with someone going through the drive-thru on a dark and empty night; only, he whispers his order as he glides through without stopping. After a couple go-arounds, the staff member realizes what is going on and helps out.



This ad is beautiful and it captures so much about being a new parent: the need for our kids to sleep, the need for coffee and the relief of being understood and helped when we need it most. Bravo!

Image: McDonald’s/Youtube