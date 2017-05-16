This dad’s response to his son getting in trouble in class is perfect!

Brad Howard, 17, got in trouble for talking in class so often that his dad, Bradley Howard (yes, similar names), decided that if he got one more call from his son’s physics teacher, he would take action. And that day came.

After Brad’s teacher called home again about “another situation” in class, his parents made a plan: Bradley was going to surprise him by showing up in class the next day to sit with him.

And so dad did… But the embarrassment didn’t stop there- Brads sister took a picture of their father sitting in class and posted it to social media. Within minutes the pic got 3000 likes and 1,6000 retweets.

