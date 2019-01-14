This Girl Nails Her Cover Of Shallow!

Woah, I’m speechless.

Watching this clip a zillion times, gave me goosebumps like every time. I’m in love with her… I’m following her on Instagram and subscribing to her YouTube channel.

She’s also been cast as Maria in West Side Story as it’s going to be made into a movie starring Ansel Elgort! Shut. Up. That whole story is here!

Here’s her full cover of the award winning song from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.