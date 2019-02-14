Listen Live

This Guys Wins Valentine’s Day By Inventing An Ever-Lasting Electronic Flower!

Brilliant!

By Kool Tech

This guy built his wife a mechanical tulip that illuminates and glows with just a wave of a hand!

Jiří Praus is from the Czech Republic and created this master piece for his wife!

 

When you caress the “leaf” of the flower, it blooms in various colours, lighting up the room.

Jiří Praus does happen to have a store where he sells these amazing inventions, you can check it out here for next year.

