This Holiday Season Here Are Some Great Gifts For Those Who Love Potty Humour!
It will be a gas this holiday season with these presents under the tree!
If you enjoy potty humour- and who doesn’t really…. There are some entertaining games out there for kids and adults.
The Toilet Trouble Game:
Flushing Frenzy Game: This game comes with a plunger, poop and is sure to leaving you rolling around in laughter…
The good old Whoopee Cushion!
There’s the Flarp- That slim that comes in a cup and when you push into and cause air bubbles- it makes fart sounds!
If you need to add some magic into your potty fun- How about a game of “Don’t step in it” Unicorn Edition-where a player is blind folded and you try not to step in poop that’s sparkly- or you can go for the original version!
This one is more a toy than a game… Poopsie Slim Surprise! Its a unicorn doll that you feed and it poops.