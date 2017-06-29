Listen Live

This IKEA bowl may set things on fire

IKEA is conducting tests

By Kool Headlines, Kool Parents

Last week, a man in Sweden put grapes in his Blanda Blank IKEA bowl when suddenly the grapes caught fire. To prove his story, that same man shared a video on Facebook of the same bowl causing a piece of newspaper to smoke.

The combination of the bowl’s shape and reflectivity may be the cause. Although some commenters on the video are questioning the legitimacy of the video, IKEA is conducting testing. They warn users be vigilant in the mean time.

