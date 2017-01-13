This is the Only thing you’ll need to know about Today! Vibrating Yoga Pants!

Lots of people who partake in Yoga have a hard time hitting the right form… In fact, many wait for the instructor to come over and correct their position… But wouldn’t it be great if you just knew that you were doing that downwards dog right?

Introducing Vibrating Yoga Pants… They are wireless in case you’re wondering…

There are motion sensor in each part of the tights that knows exactly what angle you’re in.”

For example, if your hip is rotated too far inwards in warrior pose, a vibration will move across the hip in an outwards direction, like the guiding hands of a yoga instructor.

When everything’s aligned, the tights give off a gentle “om” hum.

The Nadi tights, which were announced at CES and will be available for pre-sale in May, can survive up to 25 washes. As for charging them, the team hopes to create a charging basket wearers can toss the tights into post-workout.

