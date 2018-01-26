This Is Us Has Me Afraid of My Slow Cooker

spoiler alert for fans of the show This Is Us… a main character lost his life in a fire caused by a slow cooker. Got me worried, I put a roast in my slow cooker before I left the house this morning, so I checked in with Barrie Fire Prevention Officer Samantha Hoffman to find out how safe these things really are.

She says the slow cooker isn’t what you should be concerned with.

While the number of slow cooker-caused fires are low, Hoffman says there are ways of making the appliance even more safe.

Hoffman admits while the show missed the mark on slow cookers, they did get one thing right for sure.