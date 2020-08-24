‘This Is Us’ Releases Season 2 Sneak Peek

Hope you’ve got a box of tissues close by.

NBC has just released a sneak peek for Season 2 of This Is Us. To absolutely no one’s surprise, it is super emotional! In the tearjerker clip, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) asks his mom, Rebecca (played by Mandy Moore) how they came to the decision to adopt him. She answers him honestly, saying his father had to encourage her to go ahead with the adoption. “He pushed a stranger on me and that stranger became my child and that child became my life. He became you.”

Watch the full clip below:

This Is Us season 2 premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 26, at 9 p.m.