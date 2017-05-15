This is what will happen to you if you soak in the tub for too long!

You may want to find another way to unwind after a long day of work….

Experts say that your skin can literally fall off if you spend prolonged periods of time in the tub, day after day.

You know those pruney fingers that come from a bath.



They’re actually vesicles, which are bubbles that have water trapped between two layers of skin—the epidermis and the dermis.

You might think this happens because your body is absorbing liquid, but it’s actually a mechanism your body does in order to be able to grip on things in wet conditions. Pretty cool. But this relates to your health.

These vesicles will burst eventually, and that will expose your fresh skin to the outside world, which makes you more susceptible to infection.

That’s not all. Sitting still for consecutively long chunks of time can be detrimental to your health as well. It could result in sores, atrophy, or even blood clots.

