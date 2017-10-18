This might be the worst Treat ever to get on Halloween!
Just in case you're on a diet and going Trick or treating!
Remember at Halloween back in the day, people use to hand out pennies, and not just for Unicef. What’s the worst possible treat to get on Halloween? Rockets, a toothbrush, sugar free gum…? Well kids, it could be worse! Introducing Dole, mini salad treat bags!
Yup that right, Dole Fun size mini salad kits for Halloween! Just kidding- They are not really real…Although this is hilariously evil!