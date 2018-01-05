This Performance had Hugh Jackman in Tears

I finally saw The Greatest Showman last night. It’s a musical starring Hugh Jackman, inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum.

The setting is the Victorian era but the music and dancing is inspiring and modern.

The big song is called “This is Me” lead by Keala Settle. It has been called “an anthem for outcasts” and it is powerful.

Here is a video of the first time that the song was performed as a group for an audience. It was the workshop session to get the movie greenlit. The director, Micheal Gracey, says it’s one of the moments that will stay with him for the rest of his life. As you can see, the whole cast was emotional.



What do you think of the song and the performance?

By the way, this was the same workshop that Hugh Jackman was talking about when he revealed that he didn’t listen to his surgeon and sang after his skin cancer surgery on his nose.