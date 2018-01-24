This Town Gathers for a Yearly Group Hug

The TottenHug was started in 2016 by Rob Farah. A local community Facebook group, now over 6000 members strong, was devolving into bickering and complaining and Rob thought something should be done to fix that.

He explains:

This year’s TottenHug is Saturday at the Tottenham Legion:

TottenHug 2018

Saturday January 27th at 1PM

25 Richmond St., E. Tottenham, L0G 1W0

The group hug will happen at 1:30OPM