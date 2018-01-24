This Town Gathers for a Yearly Group Hug
Neighbours get out from behind their devices and meet in person.
The TottenHug was started in 2016 by Rob Farah. A local community Facebook group, now over 6000 members strong, was devolving into bickering and complaining and Rob thought something should be done to fix that.
He explains:
This year’s TottenHug is Saturday at the Tottenham Legion:
TottenHug 2018
Saturday January 27th at 1PM
25 Richmond St., E. Tottenham, L0G 1W0
The group hug will happen at 1:30OPM