This Video Of A Dog Jumping Through A Car Window Will Brighten Your Day
Such A Good Boy
People on the internet are loving this dog owner’s video of his pit bull hurdling himself through an open car window.
Twitter user Roman Mitchell uploaded a video to demonstrate his pit bull’s athleticism. In the video he can be heard summoning his dog to the car. In less than three seconds, the dog runs the entire yard and soars gleefully through the open window.
The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, and made its rounds on meme and joke accounts online over the weekend.
I thought it’d be cool to show off my dogs athleticism, until I realized he had no self control… ♂️ pic.twitter.com/9sFvlTU7zm
— Ro (@UpNcomin_Ro) February 9, 2018
He also posted a photo of why his passenger seats are as torn up as they are.
For those of you wondering, this is why my seat is all tore up thanks for reminding me! All roasts welcomed lol pic.twitter.com/o5Fv9tihjG
— Ro (@UpNcomin_Ro) February 10, 2018