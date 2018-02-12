Listen Live

This Video Of A Dog Jumping Through A Car Window Will Brighten Your Day

Such A Good Boy

By Videos

People on the internet are loving this dog owner’s video of his pit bull hurdling himself through an open car window.

Twitter user Roman Mitchell uploaded a video to demonstrate his pit bull’s athleticism. In the video he can be heard summoning his dog to the car. In less than three seconds, the dog runs the entire yard and soars gleefully through the open window.

The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, and made its rounds on meme and joke accounts online over the weekend.

He also posted a photo of why his passenger seats are as torn up as they are.

 

