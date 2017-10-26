THIS WEEKEND: Halloween Family Fun
Put on your costume for this....
For these events this weekend will be your last opportunity to enjoy all the fun!
STOP #3 – BARRIE’S GHOST BUS TOUR – TONIGHT – HOLLY REC CENTRE – 5-7:30pm
PUMPKINFERNO AT DISCOVERY HARBOUR, PENETANGUISHENE
OPEN: Thursday to Sunday, 7-10pm with a special fireworks display on Monday October 30th
FALL FESTIVAL AT CHAPPELL FARMS, BARRIE
OPEN: 10-5pm Daily, including this weekend until Halloween
HARVEST VILLAGE & HAUNTED WAGON RIDE AT DRYSDALE’S TREE FARM
- Activities run Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm
Friday & Saturday night 7pm-10pm
- Friday and Saturday nights, from 7-10 p.m., dare to ride the Psycho Path, where all your nightmares come true!
- The Psycho Path is themed for individuals over 14 years of age; the darker it gets, the scarier it gets!
DOWNTOWN SPOOKTACULAR, INNISFIL
Are you ready? This Saturday is the Downtown #Spooktacular! #Innisfil https://t.co/8j7Zb5Dnok pic.twitter.com/bKXi2A6MEX
— Town of Innisfil (@townofinnisfil) October 25, 2017
WYE MARSH WILDLIFE CENTRE, MIDLAND
BARRIE COLTS GAME – SATURDAY OCTOBER 28th – BARRIE MOLSON CENTRE – 7:30pm
- Wear your costumes to the game on Saturday for a chance to compete in the Annual Halloween Costume Contest during intermission to WIN prizes
CAMP SPOOKY & THE HALLOWEEN HAUNT – CANADA’S WONDERLAND
CAMP SPOOKY: (For the entire family)
- OPEN Saturday & Sunday 10am – 5pm
HALLOWEEN HAUNT: (For teens and adults)
- OPEN Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Halloween night, 7pm-midnight