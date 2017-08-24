This Woman Won the Second-Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever

Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts has claimed Wednesday’s $758 Million dollar Powerball winnings!

“I had a pipe dream, and my pipe dream finally came true,” Mavis had hoped to retire early from Mercy Medical Center, where she has worked for 32 years and she wasted no time in doing that.

The payout can be taken in a lump sum or in 29 yearly payments. It’s estimated to be around $443 Million, depending on state taxes.