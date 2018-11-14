This Year’s Most Dangerous Toys List Is Out!

W.A.T.C.H. (World Against Toys Causing Harm) just released its nominees for the most dangerous toys for this holiday season!

This year’s toy report addresses the types of toy hazards available online and in retail stores so parents know what deadly traps to avoid when buying toys. According to the latest statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated 240,000 toy-related injuries in the U.S. in 2016. Granted a lot of this comes down to parental supervision and awareness.

The Nerf Blaster can injure eyes and faces and hurts if shot at close range… (Duh)

The Black Panther Slash Claw and the Power Ranger Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade- Both are sharp and pointy!

But why the Cabbage Patch? WATCH says that the doll’s headband can be removed and be ingested…

The Stomp Rocket is said to potential harm eyes and face as its launches unto 200 feet in the air…Also WATCH says that some kids may weaponize it and shoot it at other kids…

