Thousands of CP Rail Workers Set to Strike

The potential for some disruption on the Barrie Go Train Line if the threatened strike at CP Rail goes head at 10 o’clock Tuesday night.

CP owns a track that intersects the Barrie Line. Should there be a maintenance issue in that area, there could be an impact on commuter traffic.

GO has released the following statement, “While we are hopeful that an agreement can be reached, we have plans in place to ensure you can continue to travel safely and as easily as possible if a strike occurs.”

Thousands of CP rail workers could walk off the job. Their unions served the company with notice of strike action on Saturday, saying the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously.

“The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement and delivering on their promise to do right by their employees,” said Doug Finnson, President of the TCRC said in a statement.

“CP has continually changed directions during negotiations with little evidence that a settlement was ever possible. We have given CP every reasonable opportunity to negotiate and avoid a strike, but sadly that has led us nowhere,” said Steve Martin, Senior General Chairman from IBEW System Council No. 11.

Some 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers voted 98.1 per cent to reject CP’s final offer on Friday, while about 360 signals and communications employees voted 97.2 per cent to authorize strike action.