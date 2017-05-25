Listen Live

Thousands of Tickets Handed Out over the Long Weekend, Not One Fatal Crash

OPP Have Tallied Up The Numbers

By News

Provincial police say no fatal collisions were reported over the Victoria Day weekend. That said, nearly 9,400 speeding tickets were handed out by the OPP over the long weekend. On top of that, provincial police say 165 street racing charges were handed down to motorists hitting speeds of 50km or more over the speed limit. Over a hundred drunk driving charges laid over the Victoria Day weekend, while nearly 650 people were dinged for not wearing a seat belt.

