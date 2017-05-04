Three Arrests in Connection to Barrie Police Child Pornography Investigation

Three men, including a Midland teenager, have been arrested in connection to a lengthy online investigation. Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit have charged a 16-year-old boy, along with two men from Barrie, with Possession of Child Pornography, after a police investigation that began last year. Investigators served five search warrants over two days, April 27th and May 3rd, resulting in the seizure of 17 devices. Barrie Police received an online tip last June, concerning the exchange of files through a Minecraft server, resulting in the arrest of the Midland teen. A November online tip lead to the arrest of a 52-year-old from Barrie, while the 44-year-old suspect was charged after a lost cell phone was turned over to police in October.