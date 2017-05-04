Listen Live

Three Arrests in Connection to Barrie Police Child Pornography Investigation

Minecraft Server, Lost Cell Phone, Tipster, All Lead to Arrests

By News

Three men, including a Midland teenager, have been arrested in connection to a lengthy online investigation. Officers with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit have charged a 16-year-old boy, along with two men from Barrie, with Possession of Child Pornography, after a police investigation that began last year. Investigators served five search warrants over two days, April 27th and May 3rd, resulting in the seizure of 17 devices. Barrie Police received an online tip last June, concerning the exchange of files through a Minecraft server, resulting in the arrest of the Midland teen. A November online tip lead to the arrest of a 52-year-old from Barrie, while the 44-year-old suspect was charged after a lost cell phone was turned over to police in October.

Related posts

DUI Charge Laid After Midland Business Called The Cops

Creative Economy Department Hosting a Party

Butt Dial Leads To Arrest in Innisfil

Fifteen-Person Bar Brawl Sends One To Hospital

A Groundbreaking Ceremony In the Works For RVH

Bracebridge Lad Learns Drugs and Driving Don’t Mix

On The Hunt For The Oldest Smoke Alarm in Springwater

LCBO Recalling Popular Gin Brand With 77% Alcohol Content

Coffee Maker Theft Suspect Caught on Camera