Three Barrie Companies Benefiting From Provincial Funds

Some new jobs coming to Barrie, while several hundred aren’t going anywhere. Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth announced today local companies Canplas Industries, Beta Tech Inc., and Theta TTS to receive funding from Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to create 94 new jobs, and keep 370 existing ones. The three companies will get a share in just over two million dollars, with funds going towards new state-of-the-art equipment, upping production and requiring more hires. From the Province of Ontario:

Canplas Industries project : Ontario is investing $663,700 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, supporting an additional investment of $6,423,300 from the company. The project will create 30 new jobs, help to retain 143 existing positions and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Beta Tech Inc. project : Ontario is investing $800,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, supporting an additional investment of $11,636,155 from the company. The project will create 45 new jobs, help to retain 65 existing positions and is expected to be completed by June 2019.

Theta TTS Inc. project: Ontario is investing $554,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, supporting an additional investment of $4,986,000. The project will create 19 new jobs, help to retain 162 existing positions and is expected to be completed by June 2021.