Three Cold Weather Experiments

Unfortunately this will require that you go outside...

By Darryl on the Drive
  1. TURN BOILING WATER TO SNOW

The most popular cold weather trick of all time.

I think it’s because it looks cool on social media.

2. FREEZE SOAP BUBBLES

This is a photographer’s favourite.

Bubbles can sometimes freeze before they pop.

The crystallization that forms as they freeze looks incredible in the daylight, plus it gives you a reason to use all the dollar store bubble mix around the house.

3. BALLOON SHRINK

When the weather is super chilly, trapped pockets of air expand or contract. And it’s possible to visualize this too! All you need is a balloon.

