Three Cold Weather Experiments

TURN BOILING WATER TO SNOW

The most popular cold weather trick of all time.

At -29 it’s officially cold enough to turn boiling water into snow! pic.twitter.com/FkGb3MmQoj — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) January 29, 2019

I think it’s because it looks cool on social media.

It was cold enough today to throw boiling water in the air and create snow. It was really cool to see and do. pic.twitter.com/DDi0OvBti4 — Alex Boi (@entityofnobody) January 30, 2019

2. FREEZE SOAP BUBBLES

This is a photographer’s favourite.

Bubbles can sometimes freeze before they pop.

The crystallization that forms as they freeze looks incredible in the daylight, plus it gives you a reason to use all the dollar store bubble mix around the house.

Frozen bubbles are so beautiful pic.twitter.com/GPP5esdQj1 — Sabocat (@Sabocat) January 27, 2019

3. BALLOON SHRINK

When the weather is super chilly, trapped pockets of air expand or contract. And it’s possible to visualize this too! All you need is a balloon.