Three Company Credit Cards Swiped Ahead of Barrie Shopping Spree

Someone went on a mini shopping spree this weekend, too bad it was with stolen credit cards. A junk removal company on Miller Drive was broken into sometime the weekend of March 11th, with three company credit cards and a business cellphone swiped. Bank records show the cards were used more than 20 times over that weekend, including convenience store purchases, hotel rooms, and withdrawals to the tune of $4,500 cash. You can’t spend that kind of cash without getting caught on surveillance camera. Police say a male suspect was caught on camera at several locations, while a female suspect is believed to be linked to this theft. Contact Constable McGill of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2527 or email at smcgill@barriepolice.ca if you have any information.