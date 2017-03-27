Listen Live

Three Company Credit Cards Swiped Ahead of Barrie Shopping Spree

Two Suspects Sought, Only One Caught on Camera

By News

Three Stolen Credit Cards and Multiple Fraudulent PurchasesSomeone went on a mini shopping spree this weekend, too bad it was with stolen credit cards. A junk removal company on Miller Drive was broken into sometime the weekend of March 11th, with three company credit cards and a business cellphone swiped. Bank records show the cards were used more than 20 times over that weekend, including convenience store purchases, hotel rooms, and withdrawals to the tune of $4,500 cash. You can’t spend that kind of cash without getting caught on surveillance camera. Police say a male suspect was caught on camera at several locations, while a female suspect is believed to be linked to this theft. Contact Constable McGill of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2527 or email at smcgill@barriepolice.ca if you have any information.

