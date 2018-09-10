Three Drivers, Three Charges

A busy weekend for South Simcoe’s traffic unit.

It started around 5:00 Saturday night in Bradford, when officers on foot patrol happened across a man parked in a Holland St. lot, allegedly reeking of booze. A breath test and a trip to the station later, and a 59-year-old Bradford man is facing a DUI charge.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Innisfil man was charged with Careless Driving after South Simcoe Police say he rolled his vehicle into the ditch.

A few hours after that, another impaired driving charge laid, this one on a 31-year-old Toronto man. Police say he rolled his vehicle in the ditch too, but alcohol played a factor here.