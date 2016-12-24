Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Three Lives Saved Last Night In Barrie

Overdoses close to being fatal

By News

Quick work by police and paramedics saved three lives last night in Barrie. There were three separate drug overdoses in a three-hour period. Police say two people had taken prescription drugs not meant for them, a third had taken heroine. Two men, ages 27 and 39, were found without vital signs and revived by paramedics. The third, a 38 year old woman, was treated before falling unconscious after being found by her mother who called for help.

Related posts

Santa Has Taken Flight

MISSING: Tay Teen

Open and Closed – Christmas, Boxing Day, New Year’s

Late Night Barrie Raid Ends With One Arrest, Drugs and Weapons Seized

Two Injured During East End Barrie Garage Fire

Exploring Unique, Local Gift Ideas This Holiday Season

Port Carling Woman Makes A Difference

New South Simcoe Police Chief Named

Nearly Seven Grand in Cash And Toys To Rock 95 / 107.5 Kool FM Toy Drive, Thanks To Decast