Three Lives Saved Last Night In Barrie
Overdoses close to being fatal
Quick work by police and paramedics saved three lives last night in Barrie. There were three separate drug overdoses in a three-hour period. Police say two people had taken prescription drugs not meant for them, a third had taken heroine. Two men, ages 27 and 39, were found without vital signs and revived by paramedics. The third, a 38 year old woman, was treated before falling unconscious after being found by her mother who called for help.