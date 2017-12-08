Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Three Orillia Organizations Receive Municipal Grants

Couchiching Jubilee House, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Pipes and Drums, and Take a Vet to Dinner Receiving Funds

By News

Mayor Steve Clarke presented three local organizations with grants today as part of the City’s 2017 grants program. “We are very fortunate to have such great organizations in our City and are pleased to present these grants to help support the important contributions they make within our community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. General grant recipients this year are:

• Couchiching Jubilee House $1,000
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Pipes and Drums $675
• Take a Vet to Dinner $675

This was the final presentation in 2017 for the general grant program. The total City of Orillia grants budget for 2017 is $62,000.

Related posts

Rama Police Chief Request Leads To Assault Charge

Two Charged After Stolen Wheels Used As Getaway Car

Local Mom Could Use Some Help

Another Head-Scratching Night For South Simcoe Police RIDE Officers

Here Comes Santa Claus!

Simcoe County Paramedics Dig Out Their Elf Hats

Local Group Urging You To Speak Up About Ontario’s Greenbelt

Labour Minister Touts Minimum Wage Increase in Barrie

Local Police Urge You To Lock It Or Lose It In Lead Up To Christmas