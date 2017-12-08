Three Orillia Organizations Receive Municipal Grants

Mayor Steve Clarke presented three local organizations with grants today as part of the City’s 2017 grants program. “We are very fortunate to have such great organizations in our City and are pleased to present these grants to help support the important contributions they make within our community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. General grant recipients this year are:

• Couchiching Jubilee House $1,000

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Pipes and Drums $675

• Take a Vet to Dinner $675

This was the final presentation in 2017 for the general grant program. The total City of Orillia grants budget for 2017 is $62,000.