Three Sought For Tagging Wrecking Yard

Police Say Trio Spraypainted Offensive Language on Vehicles and Equipment

Barrie Police on the hunt for three thin guys accused of tagging a local scrap yard. Around 3:00 Monday morning, surveillance cameras caught three young men go into the A & A Auto Wreckers on Tiffin St. and spray paint offensive language on several vehicles and pieces of equipment. The suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

  • Male, white (20-25 yrs.)
  • 5’6 -5’8″, slim build
  • Light brown/blonde hair, short and unkempt
  • Wearing a vest, black t-shirt, jeans and black shoes with white patches on the back. The vest has the number “1” on the back, a patch on each shoulder and one patch at the bottom of the vest. The front of the vest has approximately 4 patches on the left side and two patches on the right side.

Suspect # 2

  • White male (20-25 yrs.)
  • 5’6-5’8″ , slim build
  • Goatee
  • Wearing a flat brimmed baseball hat, light color jacket, dark pants and black shoes with white trim.

Suspect # 3

  • White male (16-19 yrs.)
  • 5’6-5’8″, skinny build
  • Blonde/light brown hair – medium length
  • Carrying a light coloured backpack with black straps
  • Wearing a t-shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Tombs of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2794, atombs@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

