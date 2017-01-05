Listen Live

Three Suspects Sought Following Barrie Home Invasion

Trio Allegedly Demanded Drugs, Money, and Someone Who Wasn't Home

The Law is looking for three suspects after a home invasion in Barrie. Investigators claim around 8:00 last night, three people rang the bell at a home on Ferndale Drive, then forced their way in when the door was answered. The trio allegedly demanded drugs and money, and were looking for someone who wasn’t home at the time. Nobody was hurt, nothing was taken, but the Barrie Police Service want to talk to the suspects, described as:

Suspect #1:

  • Female, black
  • Approximately 20-years-old
  • 5’9”, thin build
  • Wearing a grey toque, dark hoody, dark ¾ length jacket, dark jeans with multiple intentional tears

Suspect #2:

  • Male, black
  • 25 to 40-years-old
  • 5’6”- 5’8”, thin build
  • Wearing a dark toque, dark clothing, running shoes

Suspect #3:

  • Male, black
  • 25 to 40–years-old
  • 6’, medium build
  • Wearing a dark toque, dark clothing, running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.

