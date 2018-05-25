Three Suspects Sought Following Sexual Assault in Innisfil Wooded Area
Area Residents Asked to Check Outdoor Surveillance For Suspect Footage
A sexual assault reported in Innisfil has police searching for three male suspects. The incident is alleged to have taken place May 15th between six and seven in the evening, in a wooded area near Chalmers Cres. in Innisfil. Area residents are asked to check outdoor surveillance equipment for any footage that may aid in the investigation, while anyone with information on any of the three suspects described below are asked to contact the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
SUSPECT #1:
- white, pale skin
- 17-18 years
- average build
- shorter than 5’10
- a few moles on his neck
- blonde shaved hair
- green t-shirt with darker green diagonal stripes (possibly Adidas logo), fake Ray-Ban style sunglasses with a black frame and lime green arms, blue jeans.
SUSPECT #2:
- white, very skinny
- bony narrow chin
- 17 years
- taller than 5’10
- light brown hair
- wearing a light grey baseball cap with red clasp (wearing backwards on his head), tight navy blue t-shirt with shiny grey basketball shorts with red stripes on the side. He also wore a thin gold chain around his neck.
SUSPECT #3:
- tanned skin, possibly Spanish or East Indian
- 18-19 years
- very deep voice
- dark brown hair
- black sunglasses on his head, maroon gold shirt with one button undone, black stud earring in his right ear, had writing on his left hand (unknown what it said), muscular build.