Throwback! Can’t Buy Me Love Was Released This Week Back In 1987!

Throwback! August 14th 1987 This movie came out! It was the year that you were either Cindy Mancini or Ronald Miller!

Starring the very young Patrick Dempsey- Mc Dreamy and the later Amanda Peterson starred in this iconic movie!

The movie is about a nerdy high schooler Ronald Miller (Patrick Dempsey) wanting so badly to be a part of the cool kids club. Ronald decides to get a little help becoming popular by inlisting super popular cheerleader Cindy Mancini! Cindy doesn’t realize right away that she needs him too after accidentally destroying her mother’s designer clothes.

Ronald agrees to pay for the $1,000 outfit on one condition: that she will act as though they’re a couple for an entire month.