THROWBACK THURSDAY: You’re About to Feel Super Old

John, Paul, George & Ringo… I’m sorry I meant Posh, Sporty, Ginger & Baby Spice. Names etched among music royalty.

It was November of 1996 when “Girl Power” began dominating… Everything; Music, merchandise, clothing and posters on every teenage girl’s wall.

“Wannabe” went to #1 on the Billboard Charts in January of 1997.

“Wannabe” took over as the best-selling single in the world by a female group. In 2014, it was rated as the most easily recognizable pop song of the last 60 years.

I case you were wondering the Urban Dictionary does contain a top definition for “zig a zig ah.”