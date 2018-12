Thursday Night at the Movies

Enjoy free movies at the library! Ask staff or visit our online calendar to see what will be playing, and bring snacks and refreshments with you to enjoy!

Dec. 06 – A Merry Friggin Christmas (Rated 14A, 81 mins)

Dec. 13 – A Christmas Carol (Rated 14A, 86 mins)

Dec. 20 – Almost Christmas (Rated PG-13, 111 mins)

Dec. 27 – Love Actually (Rated 14A, 129 mins)

Jan. 03 – Pacific Rim: Uprising (Rated G, 111 mins)

Jan. 10 – Adrift (Rated 14A, 100 mins)

Jan. 17 – Phantom Thread (Rated 14A, 131 mins)

Jan. 24 – The Commuter (Rated 14A, 104 mins)

Jan. 31 – Groundhog Day (Rated PG, 101 mins)

Feb. 07 – 7 Days in Entebbe (Rated PG . 107 mins)

Feb. 14 – Loving (Rated PG-13, 138 mins)

Feb. 21 – Iron Man (Rated PG-13, 125 mins)

Feb. 28 – to Write Love on her Arms (Rated PG-13, 102 mins)

Mar. 07 – Suffragette (Rated PG, 106 mins)

Mar. 14 – Psycho (Rated AA, 109 Minutes)

Mar. 21 – Solo: A Star Wars Story (Rated G, 135 mins)

Mar. 28 – The Hundred Foot Journey (Rated PG-13, 122 mins)

http://barrielibrary.libnet.info/events