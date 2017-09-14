Listen Live

Thursday's Weather

With extended outlook

By News
Today A mix of sun and cloud. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight  Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.
Fri Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 34.
Night Clear. Low 14.
Sat Sunny. High 27.
Night Clear. Low 15.
Sun Sunny. High 28.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Mon A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Night Cloudy periods. Low 13.
Wed A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

