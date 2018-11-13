Tide Will Begin Selling An Eco-Friendly Container That Looks Like A Wine Box
But its good for the environment!
Tide says that in the new year they will begin selling a new environmentally friendly product option for its liquid laundry detergent that uses 60% less plastic. It’s a cardboard box with a bag inside and a spout that pulls out…And it also comes with what looks like a small shot glass to pour the detergent into…
Naturally the internet is reacting after Tide had to deal with the “Tide Pod Challenge” that saw stupid teenagers posting videos of themselves eating the single-pod laundry detergent packets…
The @tide Eco-Box is a big move for @ProcterGamble – its e-commerce biz jumped 30% last year to $4.5B for all its brands. It’s 1st major P&G product designed for @amazon (or websites of @Walmart @Target, etc.) w/o how look on store shelves -because it won’t be there! @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/7mpfzXzpNz
— Alex Coolidge (@alexcoolidge) November 8, 2018