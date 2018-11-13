Listen Live

Tide Will Begin Selling An Eco-Friendly Container That Looks Like A Wine Box

But its good for the environment!

By Kool Mornings

Tide says that in the new year they will begin selling a new environmentally friendly product option for its liquid laundry detergent that uses 60% less plastic. It’s a cardboard box with a bag inside and a spout that pulls out…And it also comes with what looks like a small shot glass to pour the detergent into…

Naturally the internet is reacting after Tide had to deal with the “Tide Pod Challenge” that saw stupid teenagers posting videos of themselves eating the single-pod laundry detergent packets…

 

