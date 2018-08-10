TIFF Is Going To Be A Horror Show This Year Thanks To A Couple Of Scary Reboots!

The reboots to Halloween and Predator will be a part of TIFF’s Midnight Madness program.

The event will also include the world premiere of Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, a radical and humorous snapshot of life in Donald Trump’s America.

Jamie Lee Curtis is back and Predator should be a crowd pleaser since its been 31 years since the original… There were a couple of sequels but this one should be good cause Olivia Munn is in it…

TIFF runs Sept. 6th to 16th this year!