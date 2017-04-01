Tim Hortons #CampDay

Tim Hortons’ Camp Day is Wednesday, May 31st! On #CampDay, 100% of coffee sales and proceeds from bracelet purchases will help brighten a kid’s future! #CampDay helps send kids from low income families to a Tim Horton Camp!

There are three ways to give! You can purchase a coffee from any participating Tim Hortons, donate online or buy a Camp Day bracelet for $2 dollars! Click here to find your local Tim Horton’s and make sure to mark your calendars for #CampDay! Share your #CampDay with us online! Use hashtag #CampDay and mention @TimHortons on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Join KOOL FM on site at the Huronia Rd. location at the following times:

7:30-9am Jocelyn

11:30-1pm Darryl

3:30-5pm Lisa